Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,378 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Exelon by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 483,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

