Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.37% of LivaNova worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 497,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LivaNova by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 276,037 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $8,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 116,591 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $4,208,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

LIVN stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

