Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,253 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.77% of NMI worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 603,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 489,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,316,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

