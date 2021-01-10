Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.33% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $105,207.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,873.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and have sold 25,669 shares worth $1,533,739. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBTX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

