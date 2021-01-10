Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,268 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.64% of H.B. Fuller worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 32,263.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,863. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $57.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

