Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Lear worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. FMR LLC grew its position in Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lear by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.