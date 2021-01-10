Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 257,504 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 2.28% of Modine Manufacturing worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 897,376 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 477,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 248,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.45 million, a P/E ratio of -122.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

