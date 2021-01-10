Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,135 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.34% of F.N.B. worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNB stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

