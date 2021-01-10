Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.74 Million Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237,792 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.48% of Quanex Building Products worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after buying an additional 165,842 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 419,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,778 shares of company stock worth $5,023,404. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $833.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

