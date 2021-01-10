Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,032 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 2.21% of TriState Capital worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 210,863 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TriState Capital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 54,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TSC opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $577.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.97.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.