Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $12.43 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.47% of Insight Enterprises worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.