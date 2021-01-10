Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,938 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.70% of Welbilt worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 7.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

