Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14.78 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,583 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 2.02% of Photronics worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Photronics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Photronics by 202.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Photronics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $797,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $752.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

