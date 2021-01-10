Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.72 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,248 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.