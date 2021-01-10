Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $17.95 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.36% of EMCOR Group worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE EME opened at $99.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.19.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

