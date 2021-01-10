Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.05 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after purchasing an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after buying an additional 313,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $692.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $702.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.57. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

