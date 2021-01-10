Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.15 Million Position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 646,937 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Parsley Energy worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PE. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Johnson Rice lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

NYSE:PE opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

