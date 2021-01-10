Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.82 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $45.46 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

