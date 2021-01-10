Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

In other news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $280.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.89 and a 200 day moving average of $221.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $286.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

