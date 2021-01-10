Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,724 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

