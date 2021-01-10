Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,975 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of KBR worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400,958 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in KBR by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after buying an additional 313,655 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 130,436 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,716,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in KBR by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

