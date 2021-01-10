Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.50% of Belden worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDC. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Belden by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $43.74 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

