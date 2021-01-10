Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,156,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.38% of Acuity Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 433,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 118.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

