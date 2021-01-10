Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 1,929 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

