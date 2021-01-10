Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,578 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,292 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.