Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

