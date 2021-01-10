Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,555 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.21% of Gentex worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.18 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

