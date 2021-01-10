Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.84% of Oxford Industries worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

