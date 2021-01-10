Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71,136 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.55% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

