Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $113.31 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.