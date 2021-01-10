Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,372 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 2.26% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $594.74 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.