Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of United Rentals worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $260.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average of $189.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

