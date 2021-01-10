Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 101,168 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,168 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.92% of TTM Technologies worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,700,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

