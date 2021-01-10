Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 102,422 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,422 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of NRG Energy worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

