Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 126,005 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,005 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.42% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 765,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 670,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 648,716 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. ValuEngine lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

