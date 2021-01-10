Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 153,879 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153,879 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of Helmerich & Payne worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

HP opened at $25.36 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

