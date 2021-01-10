Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 180,297 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,297 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.47% of Element Solutions worth $20,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.