Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 22,834 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 128.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 155,444 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91,750 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

NYSE CLH opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

