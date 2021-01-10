Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 38,400 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.20% of AECOM worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $54.30 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

