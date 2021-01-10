Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 39,830 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,830 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,894,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,165,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,198,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

