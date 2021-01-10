Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 44,688 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,688 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.36% of Allison Transmission worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.