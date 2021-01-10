Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 48,406 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,406 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.72% of Clearwater Paper worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 819.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,213 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of CLW opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $653.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

