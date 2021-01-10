Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 49,491 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,491 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.40% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $96,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,058.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

