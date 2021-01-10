Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 50,001 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,001 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.25% of Envista worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Envista by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 388.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

