Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 70,419 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 70,419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.20% of Methode Electronics worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

