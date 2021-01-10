Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 197,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,660.00, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

