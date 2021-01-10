Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 174,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 167,368 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. BidaskClub raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

COP stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.