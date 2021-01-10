Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,079 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.73% of First Hawaiian worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 508,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

