Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 793,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409,749 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 2.35% of The Aarons worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Aarons during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Aarons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Aarons by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in The Aarons by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Aarons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Aarons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The Aarons Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Aarons Company Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

