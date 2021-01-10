West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) alerts:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) stock opened at C$79.50 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.3387123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.