West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) stock opened at C$79.50 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83.
About West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
